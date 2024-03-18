Police investigating after shots fired in west end Halifax

Police in Halifax say they are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of shots fired in the Connaught Avenue area near Roslyn Road around 11:30 a.m.

Police say they found evidence of gunfire in the area.

No injuries have been reported.

Connaught Avenue is closed northbound between Bayers Road and Edgewood Avenue.

A Halifax Regional Police officer takes photos in west end Halifax after a report of shots fired in the Connaught Avenue area near Roslyn Road on March 18, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

Police say the public can expect to see a police presence in the area as they investigate.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.