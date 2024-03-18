ATLANTIC
    • Police investigating after shots fired in west end Halifax

    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle blocks traffic from driving on Connaught Avenue near Roslyn Road after shots were fired in the area the morning of March 18, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police vehicle blocks traffic from driving on Connaught Avenue near Roslyn Road after shots were fired in the area the morning of March 18, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
    Police in Halifax say they are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s west end Monday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of shots fired in the Connaught Avenue area near Roslyn Road around 11:30 a.m.

    Police say they found evidence of gunfire in the area.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Connaught Avenue is closed northbound between Bayers Road and Edgewood Avenue.

    A Halifax Regional Police officer takes photos in west end Halifax after a report of shots fired in the Connaught Avenue area near Roslyn Road on March 18, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)

    Police say the public can expect to see a police presence in the area as they investigate.

