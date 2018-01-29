

CTV Atlantic





Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that smashed into a Shediac Cape, N.B.. home early Wednesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say at around 4:30 a.m., the truck collided with a house and a parked SUV before crossing the road and landing in a ditch.

Police say the driver then fled the scene on foot.

There were no injuries, but police say the house and parked SUV were extensively damaged.

Officers later determined the truck involved in the crash was stolen from a home on Louisbourg Street in Shediac earlier the same morning.

It is described as a grey 2009 Silverado 4X4 crew cab.

Anyone with information on the crash or the suspect is asked to contact Shediac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.