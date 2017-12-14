Featured
Police investigating bomb threat at Halifax bank
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 11:26AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, December 14, 2017 1:08PM AST
Police are investigating after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a bank in downtown Halifax.
Police responded to the RBC Royal Bank at 5855 Spring Garden Road at 10:23 a.m. Thursday after an anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat.
The bank was evacuated as a precaution.
Officers searched the area, but nothing suspicious was found.
Spring Garden Road was closed between South Park and Carlton streets. It has since reopened.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.