

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a bank in downtown Halifax.

Police responded to the RBC Royal Bank at 5855 Spring Garden Road at 10:23 a.m. Thursday after an anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat.

The bank was evacuated as a precaution.

Officers searched the area, but nothing suspicious was found.

Spring Garden Road was closed between South Park and Carlton streets. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.