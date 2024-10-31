ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    Police investigating collision in downtown Halifax involving transit bus

    Police are investigating a collision involving a transit bus that happened in downtown Halifax early Thursday morning.

    The collision happened on the corner of South Park Street and Spring Garden Road around 7 a.m.

    Police asked people to stay out of the area and to expect traffic delays.

    No other details have been released.

    CTV News has reached out to Halifax Regional Police for more details.

