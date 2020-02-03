Halifax Regional Police have charged a man and a woman with selling cannabis after a search of an illegal cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth last Friday.

Police say the raid took place just before 4 p.m. at Compassion Consulting on Portland Street.

"Investigators seized in excess of 750 grams of cannabis, 42 pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, 82 units of cannabis oils as well as other cannabis products," Halifax police said in a news release.

Theman and woman, both from Dartmouth, face three charges each under the Cannabis Act: