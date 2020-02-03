Police lay charges after raid on Dartmouth cannabis dispensary
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 3:11PM AST
Halifax Regional Police have charged a man and a woman with selling cannabis after a search of an illegal cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth last Friday.
Police say the raid took place just before 4 p.m. at Compassion Consulting on Portland Street.
"Investigators seized in excess of 750 grams of cannabis, 42 pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, 82 units of cannabis oils as well as other cannabis products," Halifax police said in a news release.
Theman and woman, both from Dartmouth, face three charges each under the Cannabis Act:
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
- Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession for the use in distribution of illicit cannabis