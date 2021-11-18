Police lay charges in Dartmouth homicide; issue Canada-wide arrest warrant

HALIFAX -

Halifax Regional Police has laid charges against a man in relation to the homicide of Alexander Joseph Frederick Thomas that occurred in Dartmouth, N.S. last weekend.

The 35-year-old was found dead inside a home on Braeside Court early Saturday.

On Thursday, police said they laid charges of second-degree murder against Tyreece Alexander Whynder-Ewing, 27, and have obtained a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

“At this time, investigators believe this is not a random incident and they are not looking for any other suspects,” police wrote in a news release.

At the time of his death, Thomas was facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement. Those charges were dismissed at Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Thomas was charged in February 2020 with sexual assault and forcible confinement in connection with an incident that occurred in May 2018. The allegations have not been tested in court. Thomas was scheduled to stand trial next year.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information about Whynder-Ewing’s whereabouts to call police at 902-490-5020.

“Our thoughts remain with Alexander’s family and friends on the loss of their loved one,” reads the release.