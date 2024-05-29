Police make arrest after elderly man robbed at Saint John business: police

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing an elderly man at a Saint John, N.B., business.

According to a news release from the Saint John Police Force Wednesday, a 71-year-old man was leaving a business located in the 80 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Monday when he was pushed to the ground from behind.

Police say a struggle ensued and the suspect was able to take money from the victim's pocket before fleeing the scene.

Police were called to the scene but the suspect was not located.

The victim was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, an undercover officer spotted the suspect at a business on the west side of Saint John.

Police say the suspect was arrested for robbery, assault, obstruction, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The man, whose name has not been released by police, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

