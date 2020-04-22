HALIFAX -- Halifax police have removed a decorative smile, dentures and exterior signage that was affixed outside the denture clinic owned by the man who is suspected of committing the largest mass shooting in Canadian history.

“We have had reports from members of the community that they are troubled by the presence of some signage of one of the properties in Dartmouth belonging to the person responsible for the recent mass tragedy in Nova Scotia,” said Halifax Regional Police in a release.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were seen removing the large pink smile and set of dentures from the exterior of the Atlantic Denture Clinic, located on 193 Portland St. in Dartmouth.

“We recognize that communities have been deeply affected across Nova Scotia and the country,” said Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella. “This step to remove signage from the Portland Street property was taken due to the unprecedented nature of this tragedy and in the interest of public safety.”

Earlier in the week a petition on Change.org was launched calling for the oversized smile to be removed from the building.

“Nova Scotia is grieving the loss of so many of our family and friends. And yet, we have a smile along Portland St in Downtown Dartmouth that is a painful reminder of the cowardess acts of a local Denturist. We want him forgotten. Every second it stays up is a slap in the face to the victims and their families. It needs to come down now. Please remove it,” said Lynn Maughan, creator of the petition.

The petition received nearly 7000 signatures in less than two days.

“Thanks in part to these signatures on this petition, we achieved our goal and the offending signage has been removed. Nova Scotian's everywhere, most especially the victims and their families, thank every single one of you for being a change maker and helping to make this happen!” Maughan wrote in an update after the sign was removed on Wednesday.