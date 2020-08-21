Advertisement
Police respond to reports of barricaded, armed person in Charlottetown
Published Friday, August 21, 2020 11:14AM ADT
Officers with the Charlottetown Police Service respond to reports of a barricaded and armed person on Aug. 21, 2020. (Facebook)
HALIFAX -- Police in Charlottetown are responding to reports of a barricaded person armed with a weapon.
Police are asking people to avoid the area of Euston Street and Weymouth Street West to Prince Street.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. More to come.