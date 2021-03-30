HALIFAX -- Police are investigating after a Dartmouth convenience store was robbed at knifepoint on Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say at 9:30 p.m. on March 29, officers responded to an armed robbery at Leonardo’s Convenience Store, 95 Caledonia Road, Dartmouth.

Police say one male suspect entered the store, produced a knife, and demanded money. He did not get any money but took scratch tickets and several bags of dog food before fleeing on foot towards Main St.

No one was injured.

Police have released photos of security footage of the suspect, who is described as a white male, approximately 5’6”, 30-40 years old, wearing a black face mask, black winter jacket, grey hoodie, black jeans, white sneakers, and carrying a green reusable shopping bag.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Police or Crime Stoppers.