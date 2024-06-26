ATLANTIC
    • Police search for suspect after 3 tractor loaders damaged in Tilley Road: N.B. RCMP

    Police in New Brunswick are searching for a suspect after three tractor loaders were damaged in Tilley Road.

    Tracadie RCMP received a report that three tractor loaders were considerably damaged by a fire in a blueberry field around 9:30 p.m. on June 19.

    Through the investigation, it was determined the fire was intentionally set, according to a news release from RCMP.

    The Tracadie Fire Department, the office of the Fire Marshal, and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section are helping with the investigation.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

