HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are actively searching for a suspect after a robbery at a hotel in Halifax Sunday morning.

At 12:40 a.m. police responded to the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1960 Brunswick Street with reports of a robbery in progress.

Police say the suspect threatened staff with a large edged weapon, before taking cash from the drawer.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, medium build, about 5’4’’ to 5’6’’ in height, between the ages of 40 to 50-years-old. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with white lettering on the front, blue hoodie underneath with his hood up, black knee-length shorts with a Nike logo, black sneakers, black face mask and gloves.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a dark-coloured vehicle, travelling southbound on Brunswick Street.

Multiple units, along with members from the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, are currently searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information into the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.