

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a 20-year-old cold case in Dartmouth.

Police responded to a report of an injured man at an apartment at 88 Queen Street around 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, 1999.

Officers found the body of 31-year-old Michael Joseph Peverill on the bedroom floor. Police say he had been shot to death.

Police say Peverill was last seen entering his apartment at 2 p.m. that day, so they believe he was killed sometime between 2 p.m. and 3:20 p.m.

Investigators determined that Peverill had moved into the apartment complex one week before his death, but he had known and frequently visited the previous tenant.

Peverill’s murder has never been solved, but police believe there are people who have information about the case, and they are asking those people to come forward.

The case is also part of the Nova Scotia’s Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.