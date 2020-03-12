Police seek red vehicle after suspicious fire in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a suspicious fire at 5545 Clyde Street just before 2 a.m. on March 12, 2020. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
HALIFAX -- Police are looking for a red vehicle after a suspicious fire in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to 5545 Clyde Street just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
Police say businesses at the address were closed at the time and the fire was quickly extinguished.
No one was injured.
Police say they are investigating the incident as a possible arson.
Investigators are now looking for a vehicle of interest that was spotted leaving the scene, headed towards South Park Street. The vehicle is described as a red four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.