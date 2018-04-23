

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the parking lot of a plaza in Dartmouth Monday afternoon.

Police responded to 114 Woodlawn Road around 3:23 p.m.

Police say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators were on scene for several hours Monday. They seemed to be focusing their investigation on a white Jetta, which appeared to have bullet holes in its front tire.

Police say they don’t believe the shooting was a random act, as the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Investigators are still trying to identify and locate the suspect.



