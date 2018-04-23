Featured
Police seek suspect after man shot outside Dartmouth business
Published Monday, April 23, 2018
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 1:02PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the parking lot of a plaza in Dartmouth Monday afternoon.
Police responded to 114 Woodlawn Road around 3:23 p.m.
Police say a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators were on scene for several hours Monday. They seemed to be focusing their investigation on a white Jetta, which appeared to have bullet holes in its front tire.
Police say they don’t believe the shooting was a random act, as the victim and suspect are known to each other.
Investigators are still trying to identify and locate the suspect.