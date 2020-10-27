HALIFAX -- Police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at a parked vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police and the Emergency Response Team responded to a report of shots fired on Leaman Drive around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man shot at a parked vehicle and then fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported and police don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

A neighbour told CTV News he heard at least five shots fired.

Streets in the area were closed to pedestrians and vehicles Tuesday morning and police were asking people to avoid the area. The area has since reopened, but officers remain on scene as they investigate.

Three schools were in lockdown or hold and secure as a precaution. The lockdown and hold-and-secure orders have since been lifted at John MacNeil Elementary School, Martin Junior High School and the Dartmouth campus of Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres. The Halifax Regional Centre for Education says students and staff are safe.

Two Halifax Transit routes -- 66 and 72 -- were operating on a detour but the detour has been lifted.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the suspect. They are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who may have video from the area, to contact them at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).