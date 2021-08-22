HALIFAX -- Police in Nova Scotia are searching for a man who is already wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Mounties say they are looking for Justin Jody Dempster, 31, of Annapolis County, who is wanted for parole violations.

Police say they believe he is also involved in numerous break and enters in multiple counties in Nova Scotia, as well as flight from police.

In one of the residents, firearms were stolen.

Dempster is described as 5-foot 10 inches, 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he could be driving a grey 2011 Mercedes 250, Nova Scotia Licence # GUB396

Police have made several attempts to locate Dempster and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who sees Dempster is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor District or Crime Stoppers.