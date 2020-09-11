HALIFAX -- Another person has been charged with stunting along a busy Dartmouth highway.

Police ticketed a 21-year-old man Thursday afternoon for driving 50 km/h over the 80 km/h speed limit along highway 111.

The stunting ticket carries a fine of $2,400 and six points are assigned to the driver's record. His car was also towed and his license was suspended.

Earlier this month, police had ticketed four men and one woman for stunting on the Circumferential Highway.