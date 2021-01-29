HALIFAX -- Police are warning the public of a highly potent synthetic opioid that was seized in a drug trafficking investigation in Halifax last month.

Investigators conducted a search of a residence on Dentith Road in Halifax and seized multiple items including approximately 1,900 unknown pills.

The drugs were sent to Health Canada for analysis, and it was determined that they are isotonitazene, a synthetic opioid similar to but stronger than fentanyl.

"This is the first seizure of this drug in Halifax," Halifax police said in a news release. "The pills were a white triangle shape with “M” scored on one side and “8” scored on the other. The appearance of the pill may lead people to believe they are consuming a different drug."

Police are urging anyone who consumes the drug to seek immediate medical assistance.