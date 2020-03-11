HALIFAX -- Many Canadians believe the threat of a coronavirus outbreak has been ‘”overblown,” according to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute.

That was the response from 58 per cent of survey participants before the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday.

The poll was conducted online among a representative sample of 1,512 people -- 105 of them on the East Coast.

Halifax-based molecular virologist Chris Richardson is part of a newly-formed COVID-19 Research Network at Dalhousie University’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology. The team is working to find ways to conquer the novel coronavirus through the development of a vaccine and treatments.

“I would never panic, I would be concerned,” he says. “And if you're young, you're probably in a good state, but if you're older and in a nursing home, it is more of a concern.”

Richardson says COVID-19 is more infectious than SARS or the flu, but has a lower fatality rate than the former.

“Covid would have an infectivity number of two to three, SARS is about two, and influenza, depends on the strain of course, but it's just a 1.9 or so, slightly below,” he adds.

The Angus Reid poll also found 52 per cent of Atlantic Canadians surveyed are most concerned with friends or family becoming sick with COVID-19. By comparison, 41 per cent are concerned about becoming sick themselves.

Richardson says those with diminished lung health or respiratory problems should also be concerned about the virus.

The poll also found more than half of Atlantic Canadians surveyed believe their community healthcare system is prepared to handle coronavirus risks.

More than 118,000 cases have been reported globally to date with 97 cases confirmed in Canada.