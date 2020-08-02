HALIFAX -- In a news release from the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Monday, they are correcting information about a possible COVID-19 exposure at a park in Halifax.

NSHA said on Monday the information about a potential exposure at the Maritime Muslim Academy playground in Halifax was incorrect.

The correct playground with the possible exposure of COVID-19 was the Chebucto Road HRM park located at 6235 Chebucto Road, which is close to the Maritime Muslim Academy.

The exposure happened on Friday between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the playground. Anyone who visited the park during this time is being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, which may develop up to and including August 16.

NSHA is apologizing to the Maritime Muslin Academy, and anyone that this misinformation may have impacted.

POSSIBLE COVID-19 ON FLIGHT TO HALIFAX

The NSHA is also warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure on a Toronto to Halifax flight.

On Sunday, NSHA advised of the potential exposure on Royal Dutch Airline flight WS 254, operated by WestJet, on July 12 from Toronto to Halifax.

The flight departed Toronto around 9:45 p.m. and landed in Halifax just after midnight.

NSHA advises while anyone on the flight could have been exposed, based on public health's investigation to date, passengers in rows 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, and 20 A-C are more likely to have had close contact.

Passengers in these seats are being asked to call 811 for further advice.

Nova Scotia Health is directly contacting anyone known to be in close contact with the person confirmed to have COVID-19.

NSHA says the expected exposure period has now ended, however they are still sending the alert with an abundance of caution.

Anyone who thinks they had symptoms between July 12 to July 27 are being advised to get tested.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

The province is reminding any one feeling the following symptoms, to visit 811's online assessment on their website, to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment: