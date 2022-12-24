Power outages jeopardize Maritimers’ holiday plans

People in Nova Scotia woke up Saturday morning with clear skies and sunshine. Some were even lucky enough to wake up to power.

Winds of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour picked up in the western part of Nova Scotia before making its way to the central area and moving east to Cape Breton.

Power outages were scattered throughout the province, with northern Nova Scotia hit the hardest.

“The biggest amount of customers without [power] is in Amherst right now,” said Matt Drover, storm lead for Nova Scotia Power, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Nova Scotia Power crew spent the night working to bring back power in many households.

While the utility company spent weeks trimming trees, many of the outages were caused by trees falling on the power lines.

Drover said since post-tropical storm Fiona, hundreds of crew members have trimmed and turned over 4,000 trees.

“It still was the number one cause of the outage last night. Even with that work, there are still trees that -- when the winds are high enough -- will down on power lines.”