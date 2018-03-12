Featured
Pre-trial conferences expected to deal with issues in Oland retrial
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 8:37AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, March 12, 2018 2:01PM ADT
Pre-trial conferences are expected today in Saint John, N.B., to deal with issues in the retrial of Dennis Oland.
Oland was charged with second-degree murder after his father was found face down in a pool of blood in his office in July 2011.
He was found guilty in 2015, but the province's appeal court overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial, which is expected to begin in October.
Oland was in court last Tuesday when lawyers met for a short time and decided to put off the next hearing.