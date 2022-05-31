Prepare for landing: Volunteers and good Samaritans line-up to help Ukrainian refugees

A little over a week after the first plane load of Ukrainian refugees arrived in Winnipeg, Atlantic Canadians are stepping up to welcome hundreds to the region.

The scheduled flight to Halifax on Thursday will be the third arranged by the federal government.

Those on board will be allowed to stay for up to three years as temporary residents, and are eligible for work and study permits.

Some are considering making Canada a permanent home.

24-year-old Ruslan Dychko will arrive on Thursday with his girlfriend, Anastasia, 25.

He's from Lviv; her family is from Sumy, not far from the Russian border.

Although there's a lot to think about, he already feels a connection to the city that will welcome him.

"You know, Canada, it's my little dream because my grandfather lived in Canada for two weeks when I was younger," said Dychko via Facebook Messenger from Kraków, Poland.

Although the Feds have pledged transportation, expedited documents and hotels for a couple of weeks, volunteers have been handling everything else, converging by the thousands in online groups.

At home in Liverpool,N.S., one of the organizers, Leanne Arnott is setting-up accommodations for the Ukrainians she's agreed to host.

Although it's a bit overwhelming, she felt compelled to help.

"I see women and family and children in great need and as a human being, I just knew that I needed to do something," said Arnott.

A great many others also feel the same way, with truckloads of donations pouring in from all over the region.

The Ukrainians will arrive with virtually nothing.

Host families are also needed, especially in New Brunswick, a point made by William Hunter, another group administrator on CTV News on May 21.

“I’m hoping this conversation we’re having right now will encourage people who are in New Brunswick to open their hearts, open their homes and consider taking one Ukrainian – two, three – a family of whatever size they’re able to - into their in-law suite, into their basement ," Hunter said.

"Maybe they’re empty nesters and they have a couple of extra bedrooms. Whatever it turns out to be.”

Thursday's flight is expected to arrive late afternoon from Poland.

Airport officials had no other available details Tuesday.