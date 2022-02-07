President of Saint John Pride resigns after photo at anti-lockdown rally surfaces online

The long-time president of Saint John Pride has resigned from his post after a photo showing him posing with Nicholas Pereira, a member of the People’s Party of Canada, surfaced on social media.

Michael Cummings confirmed to CTV News that the photo -- in which he is pictured on the right in the red jacket -- was taken at a rally opposing vaccine mandates and lockdowns in Moncton, N.B., in late January.

On Friday, Saint John Pride released a statement that an emergency meeting had been held and that Cummings was no longer at the helm of the organization.

“I was very shocked that he would do it and I sympathize and agree with the community as to why they were upset, because I was upset that he was supporting it," says interim president Sara Hubbard.

CTV News was able to obtain the resignation letter issued to Hubbard by Cummings, in which he states that although he’s proud of what he and the organization have built and accomplished, it also makes claims of cancel culture.

“They will come for you and when they do, look out,” writes Cummings in his letter, “The woke left mob gets what they want and you can’t stop them.”

The photo has also drawn concern and criticism from other LGBTQ+ organizations in the province, including Fredericton Pride and Moncton River of Pride.

“I would say that, we should recognize this was not OK,” says interim president of Moncton River of Pride Rebecca Rogers. “In the end, he did the right thing by resigning.”

Saint John Pride says it will be holding a general meeting in the coming weeks to fill the vacant board positions.

“I think the main focus for us right now is accountability,” says Hubbard. “To listen to the community and the community wants accountability and they want visibility.”

CTV News did reach out to Michael Cummings for an interview for this story but he declined.