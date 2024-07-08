Heat warnings issued for most of Maritimes Monday and Tuesday, could extend into Wednesday for some regions
Heat warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures expected to climb into the low 30s.
Environment Canada says the warning could also extend into Wednesday for some regions of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
According to the weather department's website, daytime highs are forecast to hit around 31 degrees, with humidex expected to make it feel more like 37 to 39 degrees.
Little relief is expected overnight, with lows of 18 to 19 degrees in the forecast.
Throughout the two days, cooler temperatures can be expected along parts of the coast.
The criteria for a heat warning is slightly different for each Maritimes province but require two consecutive days and nights of hot temperatures, high humidex and warm nights, according to CTV Atlantic's Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.
Alice Munro's daughter says mom kept silent when stepfather sexually abused her
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
France's elections end up with no clear majority. This is what could happen next
Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.
Novice northern Ont. driver charged with stunt driving, fleeing police on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
A major Russian missile attack on Ukraine kills dozens, hits children's hospital
A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed at least 31 people and injured 154 on Monday, officials said, with one missile striking a large children's hospital in the capital, Kyiv, where emergency crews searched the rubble for casualties.
Ottawa councillor, residents condemn arrival of 'hateful' group Diagolon 'Terror Tour'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
Beryl makes landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane, knocking out power to more than 1 million
Power outages are mounting along the Texas coast after Beryl came ashore Monday and lashed Houston with heavy rains and powerful winds as the storm moved inland.
No music, dimmed lights help shoppers during sensory-friendly hours at retailers
The subdued atmosphere is all part of a sensory-friendly experience Walmart Canada recently launched every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at its 403 stores in a bid to make shopping trips easier for people who have disabilities, who are sensitive to busied environments, or who are just looking for a quieter retail experience.
Popular weight-loss and diabetes medications linked to lower risk of some cancers, study finds
GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy may help lower the risk of certain cancers, a new study suggests.
Toronto
-
Shooting at Toronto apartment building leaves 1 dead: police
One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment building in Parkdale early Monday morning, Toronto police confirm.
-
Police make arrest in unprovoked assault in downtown Toronto, say there could be more victims
Police have released an image of a suspect in an unprovoked assault of a pedestrian in downtown Toronto last week as they appeal to any other individuals who may have been victimized to come forward.
-
Sex assault case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach due in court today
A hearing is scheduled in Brampton, Ont., court today in the case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is accused of sexually assaulting 10 complainants.
Calgary
-
Man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash
A man is in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.
-
Falling glass leads to closure of downtown street, sidewalk
Part of a road and sidewalk were closed on Sunday after several panes of glass fell from a downtown Calgary building.
-
Crowds pack Calgary Stampede for family day festivities despite heat
Families flocked to the Calgary Stampede on Sunday enduring hot temperatures on the midway. Stampede Park was packed as visitors dealt with temperatures nearing 30 C. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning for a large chunk of Alberta, including the city of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Fire destroys 2 southeast homes
Two homes in southeast Edmonton were still standing Monday morning but with extensive damage from an overnight fire.
-
Police search for man accused of violently attacking sex workers in Edmonton: EPS
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
-
Montreal
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Toronto woman's Jeep stolen while parked outside Montreal East hotel
The Quality Hotel & Suites Montreal East has a parking lot right outside the main entrance, so Vanessa Sabatini parked her red Jeep there overnight, assuming it would be safe.
-
Montreal failed to address school flushing sewage into river for years
A Montreal elementary school has been inadvertently flushing raw sewage into a nearby river for years, and the city, despite identifying the problem in 2021, is only now taking action to fix it.
Ottawa
-
This is Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera so far in 2024
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Look at this photograph: Ottawa city councillor meets his rockstar idols Nickleback
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
-
London
-
Doctors excited about targeted prostate cancer therapy, but can't prescribe it yet
A Petrolia man was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and has been through many treatments, including surgery. After being stable for several years, a scan last year revealed his cancer had spread and he was enrolled in the trial.
-
Lone driver taken to trauma centre following single-vehicle rollover
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
-
Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
Barrie
-
100 drivers busted for in Orillia in one month
More than 100 tickets were handed out for impaired or erratic driving in one month.
-
Bruce Cockburn inducted into Mariposa Hall of Fame
The Mariposa Folk Festival concluded in Orillia Sunday evening, highlighted by Bruce Cockburn's headline performance and induction into the Mariposa Hall of Fame.
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Snap election unlikely in Canada as European campaigns send incumbents packing
With international examples of snap elections sending incumbents packing, the federal Conservatives maintaining a healthy lead in national polling, and speculation over whether Trudeau ought to resign, it seems less likely the Liberals will want to roll those particular dice again.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash south of Hagersville
A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Haldimand County.
-
Guelph Ont. Cargill employees to return to work Monday
960 unionized employees at Cargill Dunlop ratified a new collective agreement Saturday afternoon.
-
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
Windsor
-
Two people charged following Chatham assault investigation
Two people in Chatham have been arrested as part of an assault investigation. Just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a man's home where a woman showed up to collect personal property.
-
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, Ontario police say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
Police reveal Windsor's most collision-prone intersection in last 15 months
In the last 15 months, the stretch of road in front of Devonshire Mall leading to the E.C Row Expressway ramps has become the most collision-prone area for drivers in Windsor.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's new MLA to be sworn in on Monday
Manitoba’s newest NDP MLA is set to be sworn in to office on Monday.
-
Weapons, assault charges laid against Brandon teens in separate incidents
Brandon police were busy this weekend, arresting and charging three teenaged boys in two separate incidents.
-
93-year-old steam train chugs into Winnipeg rail yard
The CPKC Final Spike Steam Tour rolled through Winnipeg Saturday, wrapping up its three-country, cross-continental journey.
Regina
-
Minor injuries reported after three vehicle crash in south Regina
A collision between three vehicles disrupted travel plans for those in Regina's south end on Saturday.
-
This vintage steam engine will be making a stop in Saskatchewan
Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its "final spike tour" with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive "The Empress."
-
Parts of Saskatchewan under extreme heat warning
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
Saskatoon
-
-
Body of Sask. teen recovered after canoe overturns on Helene Lake
A Sask. teen boy reported missing on Wednesday after a canoe overturned on Helene Lake has been found dead.
-
Vancouver
-
-
-
Man faces several charges after 'crime spree' in Langley: RCMP
A Surrey man is facing several charges after he went on a “crime spree” in Langley on Friday, according to local Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
-
17 temperature records broken amid B.C. heat wave
Sunday was the hottest July 7 on record in 17 communities across B.C. amid a heat wave that prompted weather warnings in much of the province, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. heat wave expected to last until at least Tuesday night: ECCC
Heat warnings for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are expected to remain in effect until at least Tuesday night, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Kelowna
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
-
Man shot, 2 cars burned in suspected gang incident in Kamloops
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.