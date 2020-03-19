HALIFAX -- Dalhousie University in Halifax has been connected to a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

Deep Saini, president and vice-chancellor of Dalhousie University, informed the Dalhousie community of the presumptive positive case in a campus-wide email on Thursday.

“Late Wednesday we learned of a presumptive positive COVID-19 case connected with the Dalhousie community. If you have NOT been contacted directly by Public Health, you are not considered to have been exposed,” said Saini in the e-mailed statement.

“Respecting both privacy and public health matters, that is as much information as we can share broadly. We wish to share support and thank this individual for taking the proper, proactive steps to minimize transmission.”

Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Robert Strang commented on the case during a news conference Thursday

“If they have been directly exposed they will be contacted or already have been contacted,” he said.

“Dalhousie wants to inform the rest of the community so they’re aware of the situation. If they haven’t been contacted by Public Health, they haven’t been in close contact.”

Dalhousie University officially cancelled in-person classes last Friday and closed campus buildings on Tuesday.

Dalhousie students living in residence have been asked to move out as soon as possible and no later than Sunday. Some exceptions are being made for students who can’t move out.

“I recognize the anxiety and uncertainty that this news creates for members of our community. This reinforces the importance of looking after ourselves and flattening the curve,” said Saini.

He’s urging members of the Dalhousie community to reduce contact with others, practise good hygiene and take measures that will help slow the spread of the virus.

“Most of all, be supportive and understanding of one another as we work through this difficult time for our university and broader community,” continued Saini in the emailed statement.

Nova Scotia confirmed two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 14.

The 14 individuals range in age from their early 30s to mid-70s. They are all in self-isolation and are recovering at home, except for one individual, who was admitted to hospital.