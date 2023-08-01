Price of diesel up in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked

The price of diesel oil jumped overnight in Nova Scotia.

It increased by 7.4 cents at midnight in the Halifax-area, bringing the new minimum price to 188.4 cents a litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 190.4.

The province's Utility and Review Board said the change was necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil.

The price of gas did not change.

