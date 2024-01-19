ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Prices at the pumps increase in the Maritimes

    A driver pumps gas at a station in in Barrie, Ont. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News) A driver pumps gas at a station in in Barrie, Ont. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News)
    Share

    The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.

    NOVA SCOTIA

    In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased 3.2 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is 155.3 cents per litre.

    Motorists in Cape Breton are paying a minimum price of 157.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    Diesel prices increased 4.5 cents overnight. The minimum price is now 192.8 cents per litre.

    The minimum price for diesel is 194.8 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

    PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased 4.8 cents overnight on Prince Edward Island. The new minimum price is 158.2 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices on the island increased 2.3 cents. The minimum price is now 198.3 cents per litre.

    NEW BRUNSWICK

    In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.5 cents. The maximum price is now 157.7 cents per litre.

    Diesel prices increased by 3.4 cents, bringing the maximum price to 202.5 cents per litre.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News