Prices at the pumps increase in the Maritimes

The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased 3.2 cents per litre in the Halifax-area. The new minimum price is 155.3 cents per litre.

Motorists in Cape Breton are paying a minimum price of 157.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices increased 4.5 cents overnight. The minimum price is now 192.8 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel is 194.8 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

The price of regular self-serve gasoline increased 4.8 cents overnight on Prince Edward Island. The new minimum price is 158.2 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island increased 2.3 cents. The minimum price is now 198.3 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.5 cents. The maximum price is now 157.7 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 3.4 cents, bringing the maximum price to 202.5 cents per litre.