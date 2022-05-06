Prince Edward Island lifts COVID-19 mask mandate for most public indoor places
Masks are no longer required in most indoor public places in Prince Edward Island.
Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, says she still strongly recommends that residents keep masking, especially in places where physical distancing can't be maintained.
Masking is still required in high-risk settings such as hospitals, long-term care homes and public transit.
School staff and students must also continue masking when they are on school buses and when not seated in class.
Morrison says fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for seven days and unvaccinated residents must isolate for 10 days.
About 98 per cent of Islanders 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant
A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Rapid COVID test not keeping pace with new variants, scientists say
A new study has found that rapid antigen tests, which can be self-administered at home to monitor for COVID-19 infection, may not be keeping pace with emerging variants of concern that differ from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Andrew, Harry and Meghan won't appear on jubilee balcony
Buckingham Palace on Friday answered the biggest remaining questions about Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won't be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public on June 2.
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Toronto
-
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard turned into 'monster' in hotel room, woman testifies
A young woman is testifying that Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned into a 'monster' after bringing her to his hotel room when she was 16.
-
Ontario logs another 17 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate
Ontario is reporting another 17 deaths related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Calgary
-
Alberta's unemployment rate drops drastically but Calgary, Edmonton jobless rates still high
Although Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, Calgary's jobless rate is now the highest in Canada.
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Calgary's largest used book sale fundraiser returns after pandemic hiatus
Roughly 150,000 used books are up for grabs as the Calgary Reads Big Book Sale is back and child literacy programs in the city are set to benefit.
Montreal
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
-
Video shows two young men assaulting man with Israel flag; Montreal police investigating
Montreal police and Dawson College are investigating after video surfaced of an elderly man being accosted and allegedly assaulted by two young men while walking home after an Israel Independence rally on Thursday.
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers take long route from Edmonton to L.A., avoiding COVID-19 testing
Instead of taking a charter flight directly to California, the club opted to fly to Vancouver after their Game 2 win on Wednesday, spend the night in a hotel, then bus over the border on Thursday morning before flying from Bellingham, Wash., to California.
-
Submachine gun banned in the U.S. seized in Edmonton
A MAC-10 submachine gun has been seized along with two other guns, and two men are facing charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler (but not cold) this weekend
The city hit 23 C on Thursday. But, it could be a while before we get back into the 20s. We'll see temperatures basically hold steady through today. We're around 12 C this morning and probably won't get much warmer than 15 C this afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Rising diesel costs hurting truckers
With diesel fuel hovering around the $2.50 mark in the north, business owners say it’s getting tougher to keep costs in line week to week.
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
North Bay police seize $85K in drugs, arrest three from southern Ont.
Three people from southern Ontario were arrested and $85,000 in narcotics was seized along with a gun at a North Bay apartment building, police say.
London
-
LHSC employee hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife
A London man is in custody after an employee at Victoria Hospital was hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Winnipeg
-
Permanent patching underway on Winnipeg’s pothole-plagued streets
Winnipeg drivers will soon be in for a smoother ride.
-
Overland flooding could affect seasonal campground openings: province
Manitoba’s ongoing flooding woes and the late onset of spring have prompted a heads up from the province to campers and park-goers.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Ottawa
-
Nearly 50 per cent of Ottawa residents working from home
Statistics Canada says 45.8 per cent of Ottawa employees were working either partly or exclusively from home last month, including federal public servants.
-
Gas prices reach record high in Ottawa
An industry analyst says there is no relief at the pumps in sight for motorists, with prices expected to rise to at least $2 a litre over the next two weeks.
-
City committee set to debate 'Lansdowne 2.0' plan
The finance and economic development committee will hold a special meeting today to discuss the next phase of the revitalization of Lansdowne Park, which includes a new event centre, new north-side stands for TD Place and 1,200 new residential units.
Saskatoon
-
Sales ease, but low supply drives home prices to record highs in Saskatoon
Home sales in Saskatoon have slowed, but home prices continue to rise reaching record highs, according to the latest report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Sask. Conservative leadership hopeful says he was disqualified despite meeting requirements
A Saskatchewan business owner says while he met the requirements to officially join the federal Conservative leadership race, a clerical issue ended his hopes of leading the party.
-
5 things to know about the grocery store planned for Saskatoon's downtown
Here are five key details we learned this week about a new grocery store coming to Midtown Plaza.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Fatal Vancouver police-involved shooting on Downtown Eastside being investigated by IIO
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in Vancouver.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Highway 1 closed after collision near Sintaluta: RCMP
The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed after a motor vehicle collision about three kilometres west of Sintaluta, RCMP said.
-
'Major' two-house blaze under control: Regina Fire
Regina Fire said a large blaze involving two homes on the 1600 block of Montreal Street Friday morning is now under control, with crews continuing to monitor “hot spots”.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not good enough': Critics blast B.C.'s plan to investigate repeat offenders
In April, the B.C. Urban Mayors' Caucus wrote to Attorney General David Eby, urging the government to take action to address offenders who are repeatedly arrested and released.
-
Investigation underway after cougar kittens found beheaded on Vancouver Island
B.C. conservation officers are investigating after two dead cougar kittens were found without their heads and paws on Vancouver Island.
-
NEW
NEW | North Saanich to sell Panorama recreation centre to CRD for $10
The District of North Saanich, B.C., is hoping to sell the 6.4-hectare Panorama recreation centre property to the CRD for just $10.