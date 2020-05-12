HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is providing more support to families to help with the challenges of separation, divorce and parenting from multiple homes.

The P.E.I. government has set up "the Co-parenting Action Team, an interdepartmental program that will offer personalized supports to help parents address the co-parenting challenges they are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic," the government said in a news release.

The Island government also created the P.E.I. Children and Youth Table to promote and protect the rights of children and youth during COVID-19, while the province awaits the appointment of the independent Child and Youth Advocate.

The mandate is to engage children and youth, including children in care and in provincial facilities, to identify issues and potential solutions.

Premier Dennis King says now is the time to come together and to look out for Island children and youth.

In other news, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. and all 27 people who were confirmed to have the virus have recovered.