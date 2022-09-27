Prince Edward Island schools to remain closed until at least Monday

Public schools on Prince Edward Island will remain closed until at least Monday, the province’s minister of education said during a news conference Tuesday.

Minister Natalie Jameson says with many roadways and sidewalks still cluttered with debris from post-tropical storm Fiona, it is not safe to open schools.

“Military and crews are working to clear schools of debris,” said Jameson during the news conference. “The province asks that people stay off school grounds while these efforts are underway. This includes playgrounds and sports fields.”

Jameson says school authorities are working with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to assess the situation at all island schools.

The province says it has identified six schools that need significant repairs, including Ecole Evangeline, Queen Charlotte Intermediate, Cardigan Consolidated, East Wiltshire Intermediate, West Royalty Elementary and Westwood Primary School. She says it is unlikely these schools will open Monday.

“It is too early to know what the days ahead will look like for schools where the impact was greatest,” said Jameson. “We may see some students redistributed to neighbouring schools. We might have some students pivot to remote learning or alternate learning locations.”

In terms of childcare centres, the minister says 20 facilities are back up and running on the Island, where more than 62,000 utility customers remain without power.

The minister says 174 childcare spaces are available for the children of essential workers. She says anyone looking to get their child enrolled in one of the spots should email the province at Childcarepostfiona@gov.pe.ca.

She encourages the owners of any childcare centres affected by Fiona to reach out to the Early Years Division of her department for support.

The province says a further announcement will be made later this week on what schools will be able to open on Monday.