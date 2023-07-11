Problems with roof supports leads to closure of underground coal mine in Cape Breton

A sign is pictured outside of a mine in Donkin, N.S. (CTV Atlantic) A sign is pictured outside of a mine in Donkin, N.S. (CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island