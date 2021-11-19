Proposed Nova Scotia spaceport announces payload client for initial launch

Volodymyr Taftai, head of Ukraine's state space agency, Stephen Matier, president and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, and Francois-Philippe Champagne, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, left to right, display a model of the Cyclone 4M rocket in Halifax on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a commercial launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in the commercial space transportation industry. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Volodymyr Taftai, head of Ukraine's state space agency, Stephen Matier, president and CEO of Maritime Launch Services, and Francois-Philippe Champagne, minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, left to right, display a model of the Cyclone 4M rocket in Halifax on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a commercial launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in the commercial space transportation industry. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

