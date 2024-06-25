ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Proposed tow truck bylaw sent back to Cape Breton Regional Municipality staff for amendments

    A proposed bylaw regarding tow truck licensing in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality was sent back to municipal staff for amendments Tuesday. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic) A proposed bylaw regarding tow truck licensing in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality was sent back to municipal staff for amendments Tuesday. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A controversial proposed bylaw regarding tow truck licensing in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality was sent back to municipal staff for amendments Tuesday, to be brought back before council at a later date.

    The bylaw was scheduled to go before second reading Tuesday and would have gone into effect had it passed.

    On June 12, dozens of tow truck drivers parked their rigs in front of city hall to protest the bylaw - which they feel will impact their livelihoods.

    The purpose of the proposed bylaw is to regulate tow truck businesses, owners and drivers in the municipality.

    The city has said concerns about price gouging are among one of the reasons for the proposal.

    Council chambers were full Tuesday, and included representatives from a number of local tow trucking companies. They told reporters afterwards they weren’t happy with what unfolded Tuesday, saying they felt the bylaw should have been thrown out.

    More to come.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

    Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News