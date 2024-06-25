Proposed tow truck bylaw sent back to Cape Breton Regional Municipality staff for amendments

A controversial proposed bylaw regarding tow truck licensing in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality was sent back to municipal staff for amendments Tuesday, to be brought back before council at a later date.

The bylaw was scheduled to go before second reading Tuesday and would have gone into effect had it passed.

On June 12, dozens of tow truck drivers parked their rigs in front of city hall to protest the bylaw - which they feel will impact their livelihoods.

The purpose of the proposed bylaw is to regulate tow truck businesses, owners and drivers in the municipality.

The city has said concerns about price gouging are among one of the reasons for the proposal.

Council chambers were full Tuesday, and included representatives from a number of local tow trucking companies. They told reporters afterwards they weren’t happy with what unfolded Tuesday, saying they felt the bylaw should have been thrown out.

More to come.

