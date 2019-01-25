

CTV Atlantic





Protesters peacefully made their way into Liberal MLA Geoff MacLellan's office in Glace Bay on Friday, but once inside things quickly got heated.

Police were standing guard inside and outside of MacLellan's office while allowing only a handful of people in at the time.

“You should come out and address us,” shouted one protester. “No sir, we're here to take over Mr. MacLellan’s office.”

Protesters say the plan was to occupy MacLellan's office as part of a planned sit-in.

About 200 people waited outside the door, as frustrations came to a boiling point inside.

“Guys, I don't understand what I'm supposed to say other than I'm telling you the truth,” MacLellan told protesters. “I don't know what else I'm supposed to say. I'm here to listen.”

Retired paramedic Becky Anthony replied: “You're supposed to say you are going to fix this. You're going to stop letting people in this province die, every day because you will not help fix the system.”

Protesters were pleading for answers and many were angry about the state of health care on Cape Breton Island.

Many doctors have also expressed concerns in recent weeks.

“The conditions are starting to become third world, not first world,” Dr. Jeanne Ferguson said on Wednesday.

Despite the anger Friday, MacLellan stood by his government’s decision to close two community hospitals and replace them with more modern facilities.

“We need to replace in New Waterford and the Northside the aging buildings, so we can provide care for today and recruit docs and recruit health professionals,” MacLellan said. “I really believe that from the bottom of my heart.”

Eventually, MacLellan agreed to come outside and meet with everyone.

Cape Breton Regional Coun. Hendra Coombes was first to have her say.

“I went through the system in March, and I went through the system in August with miscarriages,” she said. “It was hell. It was pure and utter hell.”

It was a plea for help that MacLellan says he heard loud and clear on Friday. He also says he's staying the course on his government’s plans for health care in Cape Breton.

Protesters also demanded MacLellan leave the Liberal caucus and cross the floor -- something he said he's not going to do.

The group that organized today's protest, Capers 4 Health Care, says they're not going away.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.