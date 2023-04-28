PSAC picketer in roadway comes face to face with NB Power truck

There was a dramatic scene at the entrance to Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., Friday when a New Brunswick Power truck came face to face with picketers in the road.

"I was a little shocked, said Dino Bernard, Fredericton Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) picket line captain.

In a video captured of the incident, the truck appears to bump into a picketer who was in the middle of the road.

“We've been heard of a lot of stuff going on in the Oromocto area just cause it's such a big crowd so it's bound to happen but yeah I was a little shocked about it,” Bernard said.

Base Gagetown employs many PSAC members at the Department of National Defence.

More than 100,000 PSAC members walked off the job 10 days ago and while talks have continued on and off since then, there is still no imminent sign of a deal.

"It's surprising because it's a well-known company [NB Power] for sure,” said Andrew Lewis, PSAC strike coordinator for the Fredericton region.

“When you have the logo plastered on your car, it means something,” Lewis said.

New Brunswick Power said in a statement the individual driving the vehicle is not an employee of NB Power nor a member of the union but a truck driver trainer under contract.

“The safety of the public is paramount at NB Power and this will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately,” the statement said.

Update: We are aware of the incident involving an NB Power vehicle today in Oromocto. The individual driving the vehicle is not an employee of NB Power nor a member of the union, but a truck driver trainer under contract. (1/2) — NB Power (@NB_Power) April 28, 2023

Lewis said, "Going forward I'm hoping this is a sign to find an agreement sooner.”

According to Lewis, PSAC members cannot picket at the gate to the base for the time being.

RCMP says it is investigating the incident and no major injuries have been reported.

According to Cpl. Hans Ouellette, the driver of the utility vehicle was pulled over by police who were on the scene.

With files from CTVNews.ca