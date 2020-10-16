HALIFAX -- Some Nova Scotia businesses are taking the COVID-19 outbreaks in Moncton and Campbellton into their own hands.

A number of salons and gyms in the province are asking residents who have travelled to New Brunswick to wait 14 days before they come in for a service or a workout.

Joanie O'Leary was scheduled for a manicure this weekend, but after recently travelling to New Brunswick, she was asked to rebook her appointment.

"They wanted us to wait 14 days since we've been back," O'Leary said.

A number of hair salons and gyms in Nova Scotia are being proactive in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus.

Despite having re-book, O'Leary says it's a great idea.

"I'm happy to oblige by that -- especially with everything that's been going on -- I mean we saw in Moncton," O'Leary said. "I just drove through there, I didn't stop -- we saw how quickly things escalated, so I think it's smart on business owners to make those decisions."

In the wake of this week's spike in New Brunswick cases, one gym in Halifax is asking members and employees who've travelled across the border to avoid in-person classes for 14 days following their return home.

"It's just one extra thing that we can do to keep our community safe," said fitness instructor Erin Wilson. "We have livestream offers, so we're never restricting anyone from being able to get their workout in. They can always do it at home, check in with us and do everything they can do to stay mentally and physically health."

One hair salon in Cole Harbour is also asking clients to rebook their appointments for the same reason.

"We can't wait for others to decide it for us," said hair salon owner Nicole Steiger.

Owner Nicole Steiger is calling on the Nova Scotia government to tighten travel restrictions with New Brunswick.

"Most of us have small kids at home, or some underlying health issues and we really, really have to be proactive," Steiger said. "And with our clients, we care about our clients, we care about our community and we just have to make sure everyone is kept safe and health."

Public health says it is not asking or recommending Nova Scotia businesses restrict access to those that have travelled to New Brunswick and that the chief medical officer of health remains in communication with his colleagues throughout Atlantic Canada.

Since there is no evidence of community spread, the province is asking all Nova Scotians who have recently travelled to Moncton or Campbellton to monitor their health, continue to follow public health protocols and stay home if they're feeling unwell.

Business owners say they'll continue to monitor the situation in New Brunswick and will ease restrictions in their businesses once it is safe to do so again.