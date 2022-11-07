Publication ban denied for former Newfoundland police officer facing rape allegation
A judge has dismissed an application for a publication ban on the identity of a former Newfoundland police officer alleged to have sexually assaulted a colleague.
Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court Justice Peter O'Flaherty said Monday that granting retired Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sgt. Robert Baldwin a publication ban would have "significant negative effects."
O'Flaherty ruled that preventing the media from publishing Baldwin's name would discourage people with information about the case or about similar allegations from coming forward.
Baldwin is named in a civil suit filed in January against the provincial government, though he is not listed as a defendant.
The suit alleges he raped a fellow Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer while on duty in 2014 after offering her a ride home, and it claims that the provincial government is vicariously liable for his alleged actions.
Baldwin denies the allegation, which has not been tested in court. He had applied with the Supreme Court in June to have his name shielded from publication in connection with the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.
