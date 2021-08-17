OROMOCTO, N.B. -- International headlines showing Taliban forces taking over Afghanistan are creating waves in our region, especially at New Brunswick's CFB Gagetown from where many soldiers deployed to that country over a 13-year period.

The unfolding events are hitting close to home in Oromocto, N.B., too.

With Afghanistan in the headlines this week, Maritimers are looking to local military who experienced war there first hand.

"It hit Atlantic Canada hard and arguably we're still recovering from it and it's those people in recovery," said Lee Windsor of The Gregg Center. "I'm most concerned about and I think we can all help out today because those are the people who are struggling to watch the news these days."

Veteran and military historian Lee Windsor spent time in Afghanistan in 2007 doing research. He feels the current situation brings up a lot of questions.

"Vetrans and a lot of Canadians are asking the question: 'Was this worth it? Were the lives that we spent then in service, the 158 Canadian soldiers who were lost, and the journalists and the other civilians, were those wasted?'" Windsor said. "From my perspective, I think we have to consider that question carefully because it puts a lot of veterans at risk."

Oromocto Mayor Bob Powell says the community surrounding Base Gagetown has been quiet during this time.

"It's quite subdued and hasn't been too much talk about it, because Afghanistan does bring up some bitter memories we lost a lot of good men and women in that struggle," Powell says.

More than 40,000 Canadians served in Afghanistan and 158 were killed between 2001 and 2014.

One notable incident rocked the community during the war. On Easter 2007, six soldiers were killed, five of whom were posted at Gagetown.

Windsor is concerned for the mental health of veterans, the Afghan soldiers, translators, and others who aided the Canadian Armed Forces.

"A lot of veterans are reaching out to everyone that they can find so that no one's left alone to think about this without a chance to speak with a battle buddy," Windsor said.

Oromocto's Mayor Bob Powell says they'll be considering how to mark the current events happening in Afghanistan for this military town at the town council meeting tonight.