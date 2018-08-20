

The Canadian Press





CAVENDISH, P.E.I. - Police say a Quebec man has drowned while swimming off one of Atlantic Canada's most popular beaches.

They say the 43-year-old man was swimming alone off Cavendish Beach in Prince Edward Island.

RCMP say they were called to the scene at 11:40 a.m. on Friday.

They say water conditions were dangerous at the time, with high surf.

The investigation into the man's death continues.

Parks Canada issued a warning over the weekend, cauttioning anyone in the Prince Edward Island National Park to avoid going into the water because of high winds that led to the formation of rip currents in some areas.