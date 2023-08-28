Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in connection to N.B. homicide: RCMP

Saint Léonard RCMP has charged a 44-year-old man from Fermont, Que., with first-degree murder in connection to a 2021 homicide in Rivière-Verte, N.B.

Police say they responded to a report of an unresponsive man on Rue Industrielle on Aug. 15, 2021.

When police arrived, they say officers found the body of 60-year-old Rino St. Pierre from Rivière-Verte.

‘The investigation determined that the man's death was the result of a homicide,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release Monday.

A 44-year-old man from Rivière-du-Loup, Que., was arrested Sunday morning in connection to the investigation.

Benjamin Côté appeared in Edmundston provincial court Monday and was charged with first-degree murder.

He was remanded into custody and scheduled to reappear later in the day.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

