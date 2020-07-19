HALIFAX -- One of Nova Scotia's most popular beaches has closed to swimmers due to water quality concerns.

Queensland Beach in Hubbards closed on Saturday, after a regular test showed high levels of Enterococci bacteria, confirmed Paul D'Eon, director of the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service.

D'Eon says test results received Wednesday exceeded Health Canada's Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality, and upon consulting with Environmental Health, the decision was made to close to the beach to swimming, and suspend lifeguard supervision.

D'Eon says up-to-date test results are expected on Monday morning, and a decision will be made then whether to reopen or keep the beach closed.

The issue is isolated to Queensland Beach, and all other beaches remain open for swimming. A lifeguard has been added to nearby Bayswater Beach, which D'Eon suggests as an alternative for those who were planning on swimming at Queensland.