We still don't know exactly when it's going to happen, but when recreational cannabis is legalized, only government stores will be allowed to sell it.

There will be stiff new fines for anyone selling from a storefront, meaning many dispensaries currently open in the Maritime will be operating illegally.

There are about 25 such dispensaries open in Halifax at the moment. Many claim to sell medicinal marijuana, but according to federal law, only Health Canada can provide medicinal products and storefronts are illegal.

Halifax Regional Police say all dispensaries run the risk of being investigated, but because of resources; "We look into the activities of a storefront dispensary if we receive a complaint from the public."

The Halifax Regional Municipality says its bylaw officers do the same.

And while police aren't saying if they plan to ramp up enforcement after recreational cannabis becomes legal, there are some new fines.

Nova Scotia's Cannabis Control Act states the NSLC is the only authorized seller in the province.

Anyone else caught selling from a storefront could be fined between $10,000 and $25,000.

Selling cannabis illegally will result in a fine of up to $10,000, while buying cannabis from anyone but the NSLC is subject to a penalty of up to $250.

Private stores will still be allowed to sell cannabis accessories, although they'll be in direct competition with the NSLC, which also plans to sell paraphernalia - pipes, papers and grinders.

Provincial rules for accessories are similar to tobacco; they'll have to be kept out of view of anyone under 19 years old.

For dispensary owners, it will likely be business as usual.

Farm Assists owner Chris Enns tells CTV News that he has no plans to shut down either his storefront or his delivery business.

The NSLC is aiming for competitive pricing once recreational marijuana sales begin. The CEO told reporters yesterday that market research suggests the price is around $7 a gram right now, and that the liquor corporation will be monitoring that over the next few months.

