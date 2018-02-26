

CTV Atlantic





There are several questions yet to be answered regarding an unexpected patient death outside of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital last week.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority confirms the patient was found dead around 4 a.m. on Friday.

A source tells CTV News the patient had dementia.

“We also expect questions from the family because this is deeply upsetting,” said Greg Boone, spokesperson for the health authority. “We know they have questions and we will be prepared to answer the questions that they have.”

Boone wouldn't confirm if the patient was on a locked floor and would only say they offer a variety of services depending on patient's needs.

This is the second death involving a patient that has been treated at the hospital in less than a year.

Jackie Deveau was struck and killed by a vehicle in March 2017 while walking along Highway 125. He was being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder when he left the facility.

For his sister Ida Lellievre, Friday’s incident brings back a flood of emotions.

“Our heart just goes out to that family. We don't know the circumstances surrounding his death, but our hearts ache because you feel robbed. I'm sure they also have questions of their own,” said Lellievre.

Lellievre believes those questions should be addressed as quickly as possible.

“We have a lot of concerns. It makes you wonder and question what are some of the security measures that are being taken, what are some of the procedures, what are some of the policies for patient safety,” she said.

Lellievre says she’s still seeking answers from the hospital and hoping policy changes are in the works.

Boone would only say a review is well underway.

“It would only be speculation to indicate what changes or policies may be impacted or affect at this stage, but certainly in a quality review we're looking to answer questions that we have,” he said.

Boone says the health authority had a brief discussion with family members on Friday.

The man’s identity has not been released.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.