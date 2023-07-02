Rain warnings issued for P.E.I., New Brunswick and Nova Scotia: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for P.E.I., southern New Brunswick and northern Nova Scotia.

Between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain is expected by Monday night across P-E-I and in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County and along the Minas Shore.

The forecast is the same for much of southern New Brunswick, from Grand Manan to Moncton.

The warnings say heavy downpours can cause flash floods, low visibility and water pooling on roads.

Meanwhile, special weather statements remain in effect for central New Brunswick and the western half of mainland Nova Scotia, including the Halifax area.

In eastern New Brunswick, the provincial government has launched a disaster financial assistance program to help those who suffered property damage following a heavy rainfall that caused flooding on Thursday.

There was significant damage in the Edmundston region where up to 70 millimetres of rain fell in less than an hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.