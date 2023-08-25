Rainfall Warnings Issued in the Maritimes for the Weekend
Environment Canada has issued Rainfall Warnings for areas of southern New Brunswick and northern/western areas of Nova Scotia, Friday.
In New Brunswick, the warnings call for rain amounts of 40 to 60 mm Friday night through Saturday night. For Nova Scotia, warnings call for totals of 40 to 60 mm Saturday morning through Sunday morning.
In both cases the agency notes that higher rain amounts exceeding 60 mm are possible in localized downpours and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain and greatest risk of downpours is expected Saturday morning for southern New Brunswick. For Nova Scotia the greatest risk of downpours is noted to be during the day for the Annapolis Valley into Hants/Cumberland/Colchester counties. The higher chance of downpours shifting to the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia for Saturday night.
Special Weather Statements and Rainfall Warnings issued by Environment Canada. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell) Special Weather Statements continue for central areas of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and the Magdalen Islands. The statements call for rain totals this weekend that could reach or exceed 50 mm.
Some weather forecast models have included pockets of 60 to 100 mm within the rain. Areas that I would rate as having a higher risk of those pockets include the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, and in Nova Scotia, the Tri-county area (Digby/Yarmouth/Shelburne) up the South Shore into western Halifax County. If you are aware of particular spots that pond water in downpours in your community you should watch for that on Saturday.
Areas at risk of some of the heaviest rain include near the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick and the South Shore through western Halifax County in Nova Scotia. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell) Lighter showers and drizzle are expected for much of the Maritime region by Sunday morning. Steadier rain may remain in place for eastern areas of Nova Scotia including Guysborough, Pictou, Antigonish Counties and Cape Breton for Sunday morning. Those areas are likely to see rain ease to showers for Sunday afternoon.
