ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued in N.B. as storm Debby heads to eastern Canada

    A pedestrian walks across a footbridge on the Halifax waterfront as rain falls. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) A pedestrian walks across a footbridge on the Halifax waterfront as rain falls. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
    Share

    Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements in parts of New Brunswick Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby head towards eastern Canada.

    Rainfall warning

    According to Environment Canada’s website, 40 to 60 mm of rain is expected starting Friday afternoon and lasting until Saturday morning, with higher amounts possible.

    “Thunderstorms may develop over some areas, producing locally heavier rainfall. Rainfall rates are expected to be heaviest overnight tonight. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” states the warning.

    These areas were under a rainfall warning as of 8 a.m. Friday:

    • Campbellton and eastern half of Restigouche County
    • Edmundston and Madawaska County
    • Grand Falls and Victoria County
    • Western half of Restigouche County

    Special weather statement

    Other parts of New Brunswick are under a special weather statement. Environment Canada says 30 to 40 mm of rain is expected in these areas starting Friday afternoon and lasting until Saturday morning, with higher amounts possible.

    “Areas of heavy rain associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby will affect parts of New Brunswick this afternoon into Saturday. Embedded thundershowers are also possible that could enhance rainfall amounts in some areas,” states the warning.

    These areas were under a special weather statement as of 8 a.m. Friday:

    • Fredericton and Southern York County
    • Grand Lake and Queens County
    • Grand Manan and Coastal Charlotte County
    • Mount Carleton-Renous Highway
    • Oromocto and Sunbury County
    • Saint John and County
    • St. Stephen and Northern Charlotte County
    • Stanley-Doaktown-Blackville Area
    • Sussex-Kennebecasis Valley and Kings County
    • Woodstock and Carleton County

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July

    Canada's economy unexpectedly shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at 30-month high of 6.4%, data showed on Friday.

    Court hears arguments in civil suit filed by Frank Stronach's granddaughter

    An Ontario Superior Court is hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by the granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is seeking an order compelling the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News