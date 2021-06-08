HALIFAX -- A fun day of tubing on the Gaspereau River turned tragic on Monday afternoon when a man fell from a moving SUV onto Greenfield Road in Gaspereau, N.S.

Kings District RCMP says the man was unconscious and being treated by paramedics when police arrived.

"The 23-year-old Wolfville man was transported to Valley Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to the QEII Hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight," Kings District RCMP wrote in a news release. "The vehicle involved had been transporting the man and two small children to a popular local tubing area. It is believed the man had been sitting in the rear of the SUV with the hatch door open."

Police say they located the driver and said she was showing signs of impairment.

"The driver provided a sample of breath and failed the roadside test," police said. "She was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the New Minas RCMP Detachment."

A 29-year-old Kentville woman faces charges of impaired driving, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and failing a breathalyzer. She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Sept. 14, 2021.