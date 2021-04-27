HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say six men and one woman have been fined $1,000 after being charged with violating the Health Protection Act following two incidents last week.

On April 24, police were notified that staff at a restaurant in Porters Lake, N.S. were not wearing masks. Police attended and spoke to the staff.

Two men and a woman were charged under section 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act for failure to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while present in a public place. They were each fined $1,000.

On April 21, police were notified of a gathering at a home in Waverley, N.S. that may have been in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. Police attended and the homeowners refused to answer the door.

According to police, 11 vehicles were in the driveway and an additional five vehicles were parked in front of the home.

A short time later, police stopped three men nearby after they were seen leaving the home. The homeowner and the three men were all charged under 71(b) of the Health Protection Act for exceeding gathering limits. They were each fined $1,000.

On Sunday afternoon, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin announced the fines for gathering in violation of the Health Protection Act were increased to $2,000.

"We were relieved to hear that the police acted quickly and issued fines," said Rankin during Sunday’s news update. "But, the current fine does not seem to be enough of a deterrent."

However, a Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson confirms that individuals charged before April 25 still face a $1,000 fine.

RCMP remind the public that Nova Scotians, businesses and organizations that do not follow gathering limits, social distancing guidelines and self-isolation requirements, will now face fines of $2,000 for individuals and $7,500 for businesses and organizations.